UKPSC Civil Judge 2023 Admit Card to be released today at psc.uk.gov.in, check latest updates here

UKPSC Civil Judge 2023 Admit Card: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission will release the Civil Judge 2023 Admit Card today, April 15. All those who appeared in the Civil Judge examination can download the admit card through the official site of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.

The commission has scheduled the UKPSC Civil Judge preliminary exam 2023 on April 30 (Sunday) in 13 districts. The candidates will be able to download their admit cards followed by the easy steps given below.

How to download UKPSC Civil Judge 2023 Admit Card?

Candidates can visit the official website of UKPSC - psc.uk.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads 'UKPSC Civil Judge 2023 Admit Card link'

-Enter your required credentials and click on the login button

- UKPSC Civil Judge 2023 Admit Card will be opened

- Download UKPSC Civil Judge 2023 Admit Card and save it for future reference

UKPSC Civil Judge 2023: Exam Pattern

UKPSC Civil Judge 2023 will be 200 marks out of which 50 marks for general studies and 150 marks for others. The total duration for completing the exam will be 3 hours.

UKPSC Civil Judge 2023: Overview

UKPSC Civil Judge 2023 registration process was started on March 1 and ended on March 21, 2023. A total of 16 posts of Civil Judge will be filled up in the organization through this recruitment drive. Candidates can visit the official website of UKPSC for more related details.

