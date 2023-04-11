BSF Constable Tradesman Result 2023 OUT; 1,475 candidates shortlisted

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY BSF Constable (Tradesman) Result 2023 declared

BSF Constable Tradesman Result 2023: The Border Security Force (BSF) has declared the result for BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2022. The candidates who appeared in the written examination can check the BSF Constable result 2023 available on the official website-- bsf.gov.in. The written examination for the post of BSF Constable (Tradesman) was conducted on December 4, 2022.

The authorities have published the roll number of about 1,475 shortlisted candidates for the third phase or the detailed medical examination (DME) round. As per the official notification, the third phase of the selection process will be held on April 24, onwards. The BSF Constable admit card for the third phase will be issued shortly. Candidates will have to appear with the required documents for DME process.

BSF Constable (Tradesman) Result 2023: Steps to Check

Aspirants can follow the simple steps given here to check the BSF Constable (Tradesman) Result 2023 online through the official website.

Go to the official website -- bsf.gov.in.

On the homepage click on the 'BSF Constable Tradesman Result 2023' link

The list of shortlisted candidates will appear on the screen.

Search your roll number in the PDF using 'Ctrl+F' key.

Download the result PDF and save it for further reference.

Direct Link:

The BSF Constable (Tradesman) Recruitment 2022 is being held for 2,788 posts. Of which 2,651 posts are for male candidates and 137 posts are for female candidates.