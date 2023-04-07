MP Vyapam Recruitment 2022:MPPEB issues notification for 1978 Group 1 & 2 Sub Group 1 Exam 2023 | Details Here

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE MPPEB Recruitment Notification OUT 2023 for various posts

MP Vyapam Recruitment 2023: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Gramin Krishi Vistar Adhikari, Lab Technician, Field Extension Officer, Director, and other posts in different departments through Group 1 & 2 Sub Group 1 Exam 2023. Candidates holding the required qualifications and experience will be able to submit their online applications from April 17 at peb.mp.gov.in.

A total of 1978 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive. The vacancy break up, eligibility, qualification and other details are given below.

MP Vyapam Recruitment 2023: Check Qualification and Vacancy Details

1. Gramin Krishi Vistar Adhikari- 1852- Degree (Agriculture/ Horticulture)

2. Lab Technician- 14- B.Sc/ BSC AG/ B.Tech AG

3. Field Extension Officer- 27- B.SC Agriculture / B.Tech AG / B.SC Forestry / Horticulture.

4. Director (Agriculture)- 01- Degree (Agriculture)

5. Gramin Udyan Vistar Adhikari- 52- Degree (Agriculture / Agriculture Engineering / Horticulture)

6. Sr Agriculture Development Officer- 07- Master Degree in Agriculture / B.Tech Agriculture Engineering

7. Sr Gramin Udyan Vikas Adhikari- 25 - Master Degree in Horticulture

MP Vyapam Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

To apply for MP Vyapam Recruitment 2023, The age limit of the candidate must be between 18 to 40 years. There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms. Candidates can check the detailed information in the provided link of PDF

MP Vyapam Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

- Go to the official website of MP Vyapam - peb.mp.gov.in

- Click on the notification link that reads 'MP Vyapam Recruitment 2022'

- Click on the online application link

- Fill up the application form including all details

- Upload documents and click on the submit

- Download MP Vyapam Recruitment 2022 application form and submit the application form

MP Vyapam Recruitment 2022 Online Application Link - to be activated soon

