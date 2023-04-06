JSSC PGT Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 3,120 posts; Important dates, Steps here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY JSSC PGT Teacher Recruitment 2023 registration begins

JSSC PGT Recruitment 2023: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has started registrations for JSSC PGT Teacher Recruitment 2023 for 3,120 vacant posts. Aspiring candidates can register for the Jharkhand PGT Recruitment 2023 through the official website-- jssc.nic.in till May 4 (11:59 PM).

Candidates will be able to upload their photograph, signature and can take printouts of the JSSC PGT application form 2023 until May 8, 2023 (11:59 PM). The application form correction window will open between May 10 and May 12, 2023.

JSSC PGT Application Form 2023 Dates

Start date of online application form: April 5, 2023

Last date to fill JSSC PGT online application form: May 4, 2023

Last date to pay application fee: May 6, 2023

Last Date for uploading Photo, Signature and taking print out of the filled application form: May 8, 2023

JSSC PGT application form correction window: May 10 to 12, 2023

JSSC PGT Application Form Fee 2023

Candidates belonging to Unreserved (UR), Economic Weaker Section (EWS), Economic Backward Classes-I (EBC-I), Backward Classes-II (BC-II) categories will have to pay Rs 100 as an application fee.

Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) will have to pay Rs 50 as an application fee. While PH candidates are exempted.

JSSC PGT Application Form 2023: How To Apply

Aspirants can follow these simple steps to fill the JSSC PGT Application Form 2023.

Go to the JSSC website at jssc.nic.in.

Click on the 'Application Forms (Apply)' link followed by the PGTTCE– 2023 online application link.

Complete the basic registration and generate login credentials

Re-login and fill the further details regarding the post to be applied, personal and family details, educational and experience details, category details, correspondence address, permanent address etc.

Cross-verify details and proceed to pay the JSSC PGT application fee.

Upload your scanned photograph and signature and finally submit the application form.

Download the confirmation page and print the JSSC PGT application form 2023 for further reference.

