CRPF Recruitment 2023: Centre to fill nearly 1.30 vacant posts of Constable in Group C | Details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI According to the notification released by the Ministry, about 1.30 vacancies will be recruited through direct recruitment basis

CRPF Recruitment 2023 Notification: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released a notification for recruitment of around 1.30 lakh Constable (General Duty) vacancies in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

According to the notification released by the Ministry, about 1.30 vacancies will be recruited through direct recruitment basis out of which 1,25,262 posts for male candidates and 4,467 for female candidates. There shall be 10 percent vacancies reserved for Ex-Agniveers (Male and Female) for recruitment to the post of constable. Also, there will be age relaxation criteria for the ex-agniveers.

CRPF Recruitment 2023: what is the qualification required for applying to the post of constable?

To apply for CRPF Constable Recruitment, the candidate must be at least 10th passed or equivalent from a recognised board and the age of the candidate must be between 18 to 23 years.

ALSO READ | UPSC CSE Interview Admit Card 2023 OUT at upsc.gov.in, check IAS personality test dates, call letter and more

ALSO READ | SSC Steno Skill Test 2023: Important notice released for Stenographer Grade C & D – Details Here

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: What is the selection process?

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of physical efficiency test, medical test and written examination. Those who will be qualified in the physical efficiency test called for further recruitment process.

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Interested and eligible candidates will be able to submit their online applications at the official website of CRPF - crpf.gov.in or rect.crpf.gov.in. The ministry has yet not shared any information on the commencement date of online applications. More details about the recruitment process will be available on the official website of CRPF once the notification is released.

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: Salary

The appointed candidates will get a salary on a pay matrix of Rs 21700-69100/-.