SSC Steno Skill Test 2023: Important notice released for Stenographer Grade C & D – Details Here

SSC Steno Group C & D Skill Test 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an important notice regarding the re-conduct of skill test. The candidates can read the notice on the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in.

According to the notice, the commission has decided to conduct skill test again after recieving a large number of requests from the candidates regarding the technical glitches faced during the conduct of the skill test on February 15, and 16. The commission has now scheduled the skill test on April 25, 2023 for the post of Stenographer Grade C & D (Hindi) and on 26th for Stenographer Grade C & D (English).

''The commission had conducted a skill test of stenographer grade C & D exam 2022 on 15 and 16 February 2023, but keeping in view the large number of complaints received from the candidates and feedback received from Regional Offices of the Commission regarding the technical glitches faced during the conduct of Skill Test on February 15, 2023. The commission had re-conducted the said test on March 3, 2023'', reads notice. Similar inconveniences were faced by the candidates in the skill test held on February 16, 2023 and March 10, 2023.

On the basis of candidates requests, the commission has decided to re-conduct the said skill tests for all those candidates appeared on February 15 and 16.

SSC Steno Group C & D Skill Test 2023: Admit card

The commission has yet not released the details of the admit card but it is expected that the commission will release SSC Steno Group C & D Skill Test 2023 admit card in due course of time.

SSC Steno Group C & D Skill Test 2023: Exam Scheme

The candidates who are appearing for the ssc steno skill test will get one dictation for 10 minutes in English or Hindi at the speed of 100 words per minute for the post of Stenographer Grade C and 80 wpm for the post of Stenographer Grade D. The marking scheme of the skill test can be checked in the table.

Post Language Skill Test Time Duration (in minutes) Stenographer Grade D English 50 Stenographer Grade D Hindi 65 Stenographer Grade C English 40 Stenographer Grade C Hindi 55

