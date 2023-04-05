UGC NET Result 2023 for December Session to be announced on THIS date! Check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UGC NET Result 2023 to be out soon

UGC NET Result 2023: The National Testing Agency is all set to announce the University Grants Commission- National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) on its website. Candidates who appeared in the UGC NET 2023 exam will be able to download their result keying their credentials on the login page available on on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

The UGC NET December 2022 was conducted in five phases for 83 subjects across the country held from February 21 to March 16, 2023. As per data shared by the NTA, a total of 8, 34, 537 candidates appeared in the exam. The apex agency has yet not given any confirmation on the release of the results. The result is expected to be released next week as per reports from media. The candidates have been advised to keep checking on the NTA or UGC website for latest updates.

UGC NET December 2022 Result: How to download?

Visit the official website of UGC or NTA

Click on the notification link that reads 'UGC NET December 2022 Result' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to the new page

Now, enter your roll number, registration number, date of birth, captcha and other details on the login page

UGC NET December 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen

Download UGC NET December 2022 Result and save it for future reference

UGC NET December 2022 Result: What is the marking scheme?

Candidates should note that each question carries two marks and for each correct response, candidates will get two marks. There will be no negative marking for incorrect response, unanswered/unattended question. It should be noted that if a question has multiple answers, only those candidates who have attended the question and chosen one of correct answers would be given marks. On the other side, if a question has found incorrect, only those who have answered to the question will get additional 2 marks.

UGC NET December 2022: When will answer key be released?

The apex agency has already published the UGC NET December 2022 provisional answer keys on March 23. The candidates were allowed to submit objections latest by March 25. The board is now preparing for the UGC NET December 2022 result based on the final answer keys. However, the agency has yet not given any confirmation on the release of the answer keys, and result.

UGC NET December 2022: No re-evaluation

It should be noted that there will be no re-evaluation of the result.

UGC NET December 2022: Cut Off

As per the notification, the candidate belonging to the general category need to secure minimum 40% marks while this criteria for reserved category is 35% marks. Generally, the NTA releases the subjectwise and category wise UGC NET cut off marks along with the result.

