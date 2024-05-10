CUET UG admit card 2024 likely to be released soon, exam from May 15 onwards

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY CUET UG admit card 2024 soon

CUET UG admit card 2024: The National Testing Agency or NTA is likely to release the admit card for the common university entrance exam (CUET) 2024 UG soon. Once released, candidates will be able to download the CUET UG admit card 2024 through the official websites, exams.nta.ac.in.

As per the official schedule, the undergraduate admission exam will be conducted on May 15, 16, 17 and 18, 2024. It is expected that CUET UG 2024 admit cards will be released anytime. However, there is no intimation about the release of the CUET UG admit card 2024. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website of NTA for the latest updates.

The testing agency will conduct CUET (UG) – 2024 at different locations throughout the country (380 Cities) including 26 cities outside India in Pen and Paper mode. The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation slip for CUET (UG) - 2024 using their Application No. and Date of Birth in due course. Candidates can download the CUET UG admit card 2024 by following the easy steps given below.

How to download CUET UG admit card 2024?

Visit the official website, exams.nta.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CUET UG admit card 2024'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to provide all required information such as roll number, date of birth and other details

CUET UG admit card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save CUET UG admit card 2024 for future reference

The testing agency has already released the advanced city intimation slip on its portal. All those who have yet not downloaded it can do so from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in. It should be noted that the advance city intimation slip only carries the details of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The details about the exam date, time, and venue will be mentioned in the admit cards. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

If any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the CUET UG 204 admit card, they can contact at 011-40759000 or e-mail cuet-ug@nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.