SSC GD Constable Result 2023 Soon: Check expected cut off, merit list and latest updates

Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the results will be able to check their results from the official website of SSC- ssc.nic.in.

SSC GD Constable Result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is going to announce SSC GD Constable Result 2023 soon. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the results will be able to check their results from the official website of SSC- ssc.nic.in.

According to media reports, the SSC GD Constable Result 2023 is expected to be released on Tuesday, April 5, 2023. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of the results.

The commission had conducted the SSC GD Constable exam from January 10 to February 14 across the country wherein around 30 lakhs candidates appeared for the exam. This drive is being conducted to recruit 50, 187 vacancies of constable posts in different departments.

SSC GD Constable Result 2023: How to download?

visit the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in

Click on the results tab

Click on the link that reads 'SSC GD Constable Result 2023'

Now, enter your credentials and click on the submit button

Download SSC GD Constable Result 2023 and save it for future reference

SSC GD Constable Result 2023: Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test, Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). All those who will qualify in the written test will be called for PET and PST scheduled to be held from April 15, 2023. The details on the same will be shared in due course of time.

SSC GD Constable Result 2023: Category wise cut off

The commission will release the SSC GD Constable Result 2023 category wise cut off in due course of time. The selected candidates will be able to appear in the physical round on the basis of cut off. The cut off marks will be released on the official website in the form of PDF.

