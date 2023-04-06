UPSC CSE Interview Admit Card 2023 OUT at upsc.gov.in, check IAS personality test dates, call letter and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSC CSE Interview admit Card 2023 out

UPSC Civil Services Main Admit Card 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview admit cards for the third phase of the civil services mains exam 2022. Candidates who have qualified for the personality test can download their admit cards using their credentials on the login page - upsc.gov.in.

According to the official notice, the personality tests of the civil services main 2022 will be held on April 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28, and May 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17 and 18 at various test centres across the country. The interviews will be conducted in two shifts - Morning (9 AM) and Afternoon (1 PM).

The admit cards for the same now have been uploaded on the official website. The candidates have been advised to follow the easy steps given below for downloading their personality test call letters.

UPSC CSE Interview admit Card 2023: How to download?

Go to the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads ‘UPSC CSE Interview admit Card 2023’ flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to the login page

Now, you need to enter your credentials such as Roll Number, Date of birth, captcha code and click on the submit button

UPSC CSE Interview admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download UPSC CSE Interview admit Card 2023 and save it for future reference



UPSC CSE 2023: Key Points

It should be noted that the candidates appearing in the personality test will be get a reimbursement towards travelling expenses for appearing in the interview round which will be restricted to second class train fare. In case, any candidates perform their journey by any other mode, the same will be dealt as per SR. 132 and the commission’s guidelines, notice reads.

UPSC CSE Interview admit Card 2023: No. of aspirants

A total of 582 candidates are going to appear in the personality test. Earlier, The commission had published two notices on December 21 and February 9 respectively regarding the commencement of personality tests for 1,026 and 918 candidates. As per the latest notification, the commission has released the schedule for the remaining 582 candidates who were selected for the personality test (interview).

The results for the written tests were announced on December 6. The candidates appearing in the personality test have been advised to take a printout of the admit card and save it for future reference.

