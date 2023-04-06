Rajasthan PTET 2023 Registration last date extended till April 15; Steps to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan PTET 2023 application last date extended

Rajasthan PTET 2023 Application Form: Guru Govind Tribal University, Rajasthan has extended the registration last date for Pre-Teacher Education Test (Rajasthan PTET) 2023 till April 15. All eligible and interested candidates can apply for the Rajasthan PTET 2023 exam through the official website-- ptetggtu.com. Earlier the last date to register for the eligibility exam was April 5.

The GGTU has scheduled to conduct the Rajasthan PTET 2023 exam on May 21, 2023. Candidates will have to pay Rs 500 as a registration fee. Aspirants must have completed graduation or postgraduation from a recognised university in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan PTET 2023 Application Date

Start date of online application submission: March 15, 2023

Last date to fill online application form: April 5, 2023

Revised last date to submit PTET application form: April 15, 2023

Rajasthan PTET 2023 exam date: May 21, 2023

ALSO READ | CRPF Recruitment 2023: Centre to fill nearly 1.30 vacant posts of Constable in Group C

ALSO READ | SSC Steno Skill Test 2023: Important notice released for Stenographer Grade C & D – Details Here

Rajasthan PTET 2023 Date Extension Notice

Rajasthan PTET Application Form 2023: Steps to register

Aspirants can follow the simple steps provided here to register for the Rajasthan PTET 2023 examination.