Rajasthan PTET 2023 Registration last date extended till April 15; Steps to apply

Rajasthan PTET 2023 Application Form: Guru Govind Tribal University, Rajasthan has extended the registration last date for Pre-Teacher Education Test (Rajasthan PTET) 2023 till April 15. All eligible and interested candidates can apply for the Rajasthan PTET 2023 exam through the official website-- ptetggtu.com. Earlier the last date to register for the eligibility exam was April 5.
The GGTU has scheduled to conduct the Rajasthan PTET 2023 exam on May 21, 2023. Candidates will have to pay Rs 500 as a registration fee. Aspirants must have completed graduation or postgraduation from a recognised university in Rajasthan.
Rajasthan PTET 2023 Application Date
- Start date of online application submission: March 15, 2023
- Last date to fill online application form: April 5, 2023
- Revised last date to submit PTET application form: April 15, 2023
- Rajasthan PTET 2023 exam date: May 21, 2023
Rajasthan PTET 2023 Date Extension Notice
Rajasthan PTET Application Form 2023: Steps to register
Aspirants can follow the simple steps provided here to register for the Rajasthan PTET 2023 examination.
- Visit the official website at ptetggtu.com.
- On the homepage, select the desired course.
- Now enter the basic details and generate login credentials.
- Re-login and fill in the PTET 2023 application form as instructed.
- Upload necessary documents and pay the application fee
- Submit Rajasthan PTET Application Form and download the confirmation page for further reference.