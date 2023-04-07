Top 5 govt jobs of the week: Over 1.40 lakh vacancies to be filled for Constable, PGT, ALP,and other posts

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Week

Top 5 govt jobs of the week: This week is full of opportunities for job aspirants. Reputed organizations like Staff Selection Commission, Railway Recruitment Cell, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission, and Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) have come up with lucrative job opportunities for multiple departments. Over 1 Lakh 40, 000 vacancies have been notified in these organizations. Candidates holding qualifications of 10th, 12th, or equivalent can submit their applications before the last date of the application. For the ease of the job aspirants, we have curated the Top 5 govt jobs of the week, where the candidates can check the latest vacancies released this week and apply to their desired posts without any delay. Let's have a look.

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Opportunity for 10th pass

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced around 1.30 lakh constable (General Duty) vacancies for the post of constable out of which 1,25,262 vacancies are for male candidates and 4,467 for female candidates in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Candidates holding 10th pass qualification or equivalent will be able to apply, once the online application process started. The details about the online application process will be shared on the website of CRPF.

On the other hand, the online application process for Constable Technical, Tradesmen Recruitment 2023 is underway. A total of 9,212 vacancies are to be filled of which 9,105 posts are for male candidates and 107 posts are for female candidates. The minimum qualification for submitting the online application is a 10th pass. Candidates can submit their applications latest by April 25, 2023

Railway Recruitment Cell, North Western Railway has started online applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Loco Pilot against the General Departmental Competitive Examination(GDCE) quota. Candidates holding 10th pass qualification or equivalent can submit their applications latest by May 7, 2023. A total of 238 vacancies will be filled up through this recruitment drive.

JSSC PGT Recruitment 2023:Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Post Graduate Teacher for various subjects. A total of 3,120 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The last date for submitting the online application is April 25, 2023.

MPPEB Group 1 Recruitment 2023: 1978 Vacancies notified for Various Posts

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released a notification for Group 1 & 2 Sub Group 1 Exam 2023. Interested candidates can submit their applications between April 17 to May 1, 2023. A total of 1978 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.

Candidates have been advised to check the hyperlinked articles for their reference and submit their applications before the deadline.