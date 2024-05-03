Helicopter en route to pick up Shiv Sena leader crashes in Maharashtra's Raigad: Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A private helicopter crashed in Maharashtra

A private helicopter which was flying to pick up Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader Sushma Andhare, suddenly crashed after landing on Friday. The video of the incident was shared by Andhare wherein the chopper was seen making a landing attempt at an unidentified location and suddenly it seemed to swerve, wobble, lose balance and then crash with a loud sound in a cloud of dust on an open ground.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Pilot injured

However, the pilot of the chopper managed to jump off the ill-fated chopper and survived, but the white-and-blue hired rotary-winger was badly damaged in the crash that occurred at Mahad town in Raigad. The pilot is said to have received injury. The helicopter got tilted when the pilot tried to land on a makeshift helipad

Rescue team rushed to spot

Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot to probe the incident while the shaken Andhare -- who was scheduled to fly by the same chopper -- proceeded in a car for her scheduled election meetings in different parts of the district.

ALSO READ: Tejas fighter aircraft, en-route to Pokharan Bharat Shakti 2024, crashes in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer