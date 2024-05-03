Friday, May 03, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Helicopter en route to pick up Shiv Sena leader crashes in Maharashtra's Raigad: Watch video

Helicopter en route to pick up Shiv Sena leader crashes in Maharashtra's Raigad: Watch video

Following the incident, Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot to probe the incident. The private chopper was badly damaged in the crash that occurred at Mahad town in Raigad.

Reported By : Dinesh Mourya Edited By : Anurag Roushan
Raigad (Maharashtra)
Updated on: May 03, 2024 12:01 IST
Helicopter crash in Raigad
Image Source : INDIA TV A private helicopter crashed in Maharashtra

A private helicopter which was flying to pick up Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader Sushma Andhare, suddenly crashed after landing on Friday. The video of the incident was shared by Andhare wherein the chopper was seen making a landing attempt at an unidentified location and suddenly it seemed to swerve, wobble, lose balance and then crash with a loud sound in a cloud of dust on an open ground.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

 Pilot injured

However, the pilot of the chopper managed to jump off the ill-fated chopper and survived, but the white-and-blue hired rotary-winger was badly damaged in the crash that occurred at Mahad town in Raigad. The pilot is said to have received injury. The helicopter got tilted when the pilot tried to land on a makeshift helipad 

Rescue team rushed to spot 

Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot to probe the incident while the shaken Andhare -- who was scheduled to fly by the same chopper -- proceeded in a car for her scheduled election meetings in different parts of the district.

ALSO READ: Tejas fighter aircraft, en-route to Pokharan Bharat Shakti 2024, crashes in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Maharashtra News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement