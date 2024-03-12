Tejas fighter aircraft, en-route to Pokharan Bharat Shakti 2024, crashes in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Tejas fighter aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Jaisalmer today during an operational training sortie. The pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. This is the first-ever crash of Tejas.

"A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas of the Indian Air Force crashed near Jaisalmer today during an operational training sortie. The pilot ejected safely," the IAF said in a brief statement.

Image Source : INDIA TV The pilot ejected safely

Exercise ‘Bharat Shakti’

The exercise ‘Bharat Shakti’ displayed an array of indigenous weapon systems and platforms as a demonstration of the prowess of the country, premised on the nation’s Aatmanirbharata initiative. It will simulate realistic, synergised, multi-domain operations displaying integrated operational capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces to counter threats across land, air, sea, cyber, and space domains.

Key Equipment and Weapons Systems participated in the exercise include T-90 (IM) Tanks, Dhanush and Sarang Gun Systems, Akash Weapons System, Logistics Drones, Robotic Mules, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and an array of unmanned aerial vehicles among others, from Indian Army showcasing the advanced ground warfare and aerial surveillance capabilities.