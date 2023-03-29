CRPF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2023: Applications for 9,212 posts begins, Job details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023 registration begins

CRPF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2023: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has commenced online applications for Constable Technical, Tradesmen Recruitment 2023. The CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023 is open for both male and female candidates for a total of 9,212 posts. Aspiring candidates can register for the CRPF Technical, Tradesmen Recruitment 2023 on the official website-- crpf.gov.in till April 25, 2023.

The online computer based test (CBT) is scheduled to be held from July 1 to July 13, 2023, tentatively. The admit card for the same can be downloaded from the official website between June 20 and June 25. The candidate must have passed Class 10th, 12th exams from a recognised board and should have possess diploma in related trade. General, EWS and OBC candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as the examination fee, while SC/ST, Female (all categories) candidates and Ex-servicemen are exempted.

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Events Dates Start date of online application March 27, 2023 Last date to fill out online application April 25, 2023 CRPF Constable admit card 2023 June 20 to 25, 2023 CRPF Constable recruitment exam 2023 July 1 to 13, 2023

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details

A total of 9,212 vacancies are to be filled through Constable (Technical/Tradesmen) Recruitment 2023 of which 9,105 posts are for male candidates and 107 posts are for female candidates.

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply