SSC CGL 2023 registration begins; Over 7,500 posts on offer, how to apply here

SSC CGL 2023 application form: The Staff Selection Commission has commenced the Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL 2023) registrations on April 3. The SSC CGL 2023 examination will be held for filling up over 7,500 posts in various ministries, departments and offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional bodies.

All eligible and interested candidates can fill out the SSC CGL 2023 application form online through the official website-- ssc.nic.in till May 3. The application form correction window will open on May 7 and will close on May 8, 2023. The SSC CGL 2023 exam is tentatively scheduled in July 2023.

SSC CGL 2023 Important Dates

Events Dates SSC CGL 2023 registration date April 3 to May 3, 2023 (up to 11:50 PM) Last date and time for making online fee payment May 4, 2023 Last date and time for generation of offline Challan May 4, 2023 Last date for payment through Challan May 4, 2023 SSC CGL 2023 application correction window May 7 to May 8, 2023 SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2023 date July 2023 SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2023 date To be notified later

SSC CGL 2023 Application Fee

Candidates belonging to unreserved categories will have to pay Rs 100 as a registration fee, while women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

SSC CGL 2023 Application Form: Steps to apply

Candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below to fill the SSC CGL 2023 application form.

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Registration' link.

Step 3: Enter the basic details and generate registration number and password.

Step 4: Re-login and fill in all the details asked in the SSC CGL application form.

Step 5: Next, upload scanned images of photos, signatures and other important documents, if applicable.

Step 6: Cross-verify the SSC CGL form carefully and proceed to pay the application fee.

Step 7: Finally submit the application form and download the confirmation page for further reference.