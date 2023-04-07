RRB ALP Recruitment 2023: North Western Railways to fill 238 vacant post of Assistant Loco Pilot

Follow us on Image Source : PTI RRB ALP 2023 Online Application Link Activated

RRB ALP 2023 Notification OUT: Railway Recruitment Cell, North Western Railway has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Loco Pilot against the General Departmental Competitive Examination(GDCE) quota today, April 6. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts online mode on or before May 7, 2023.

To apply for the said posts, the candidate must be at least 10th passed and hold an ITI certificate or diploma in the relevant subject. The upper age limit of the candidates belonging to the general category must be 42 years, 45 years for OBC candidates, and 47 years for SC/ST candidates.

A total of 238 vacancies of Assistant Loco Pilot will be recruited through this recruitment drive. All Regular Group ‘C’ or Erstwhile Group ‘D’ employees of North Western Railway excluding RPF/RPSF employees fulfilling eligibility criteria may apply, the notice reads. Candidates can check community-wise breakup, medical category, and required educational qualification details below.

RRB ALP Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

- Go to the official website of RRB - www.rrcjaipur.in

- Click on the new registration

- Enter all the required details including personal mobile no. and personal e-mail ID in the application form

- Candidate will get a Registration Number and a message of the same will also be sent to the registered mobile no and email id

- Upload the required documents. Save & continue

- Save & Continue for Preview & submission of application

- Once application is submitted, no data can be changed

- Printout of the application should be taken for future reference

RRB ALP Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

There will be no application fee for the registration of RRB ALP 2023 Recruitment 2023.

RRB ALP 2023 Vacancy

Total no. of posts - 234

UR - 120

SC - 36

ST - 18

OBC - 64

RRB ALP Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria

The selection will be done on the basis of Computer Based Test (CBT)/written examination followed by an aptitude test, Document Verification, and Medical Examination. RRB ALP Written Examination will be conducted in single/two stages. The board has yet not given any specific date. The entrance dates will be announced in due course of time.

RRB ALP Recruitment 2023: Exam Pattern

RRB ALP Recruitment 2023 exam will have multiple choice type questions. There shall be negative marking in written examination and 1/3 of the allotted marks for each question shall be deducted for every wrong answer, as per the notification.

RRB ALP Recruitment 2023: Salary

The appointed candidates will receive salary on a grade pay matrix of 1900/- (Level-2)

Direct link to online application

