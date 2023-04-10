BTSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2023: 1539 vacancies notified for Pharmacist post, apply online at btsc.bih.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : BTSC Registrations for Bihar BTSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2023 are ongoing at pariksha.nic.in.

BTSC Pharmacist Recruitment 2023: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Pharmacist in the Health Department against advertisement number 05/2023. The candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience in the concerned subject can apply online at btsc.bih.nic.in. The online application process for the same was started on April 5, 2023.

To apply, the candidate should have done intermediate/12th with science subject along with a certificate in Pharmacy and should be registered from the Bihar Pharmacy Council. The candidate must be between 21 to 37 years of age to apply for the recruitment announced by BTSC. Candidates should note that there will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved categories.

BTSC Pharmacist 2023 Vacancy & Selection Process Details

A total of 1539 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive. The selection process involves a written test and an interview. The appointed candidates will get a salary in the Grade Pay of Rs. 2800/- Pay Matrix (5200-20200) in the 7th pay commission.

BTSC Pharmacist 2023 Exam Date

The board has yet not revealed any specific date for the commencement of exams. It should be noted that the exam dates, and admit card details will be provided in due course of the time. Candidates have been advised to keep track of the official website of BTSC for the latest updates.

BTSC Pharmacist 2023: How to apply?

- Go to the official website of BTSC - btsc.bih.nic.in or pariksha.nic.in

- Before submitting the online application, read the official notification and instructions

- Click on the link that reads 'BTSC Pharmacist 2023 Recruitment' online application link

- Click on the 'Apply' Tab, it will open the option ''candidates' registration

- Then, the application form will appear on the screen

-Enter all required details and upload relevant documents

- Pay the application fee and click on submit button

BTSC Pharmacist 2023: Application Fee

The candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay Rs. 200/- while the candidates belonging to SC/ST of Bihar State or female candidates will have to pay Rs. 50/-.



Apply Online

ALSO READ | LIC ADO Prelims Result 2023 OUT; Direct link

ALSO READ | Top 5 govt jobs of the week: Over 1.40 lakh vacancies to be filled for Constable, PGT, ALP,and other posts