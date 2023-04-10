LIC ADO Prelims Result 2023 OUT; Direct link

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK LIC ADO Prelims Result 2023 Declared!

LIC ADO Prelims Result 2023:Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has declared the result of Apprentice Development Officers (LIC ADO) prelims 2023 today, April 10. Candidates who took the exam can check and download LIC ADO Prelims Result 2023 through the official website-- licindia.in.

LIC has conducted the ADO preliminary examination on March 12, 2023. The Corporation has published the zone-wise merit list of candidates who have qualified for the main examination. Candidates have not to use any login credentials to access the LIC ADO Result 2023.

LIC ADO Prelims Result 2023: How To Check?

Aspirants can check the LIC ADO Prelims Result 2023 by following the simple steps provided here.

Visit the official website-- licindia.in.

Go to the 'Careers' section and click on the 'LIC ADO Prelims Result 2023'.

Click on the desired zonal result link and the LIC ADO Prelims Result PDF will appear on the screen.

Search your roll number in the PDF using 'Ctrl+F' key.

Download the result pdf and save it for further reference.

LIC ADO Main Exam Date

LIC is conducting the ADO Recruitment 2023 to fill a total of 9,394 posts in the organisation. The LIC ADO main exam is scheduled to be held on April 23, 2023. The examination will be held for a duration of 120 minutes (2 hours). The question paper will comprise of 150 multiple choice questions (MCQs) divided into three sections.

LIC ADO Mains Exam Pattern for Agents Category

Sections Number of Questions Total Marks Duration Reasoning Ability & Numerical Ability 25 10 120 minutes General Knowledge, Current Affairs and English Language with Special Emphasis on Grammar and vocabulary 25 15 Elements of Insurance and Marketing of Insurance. 50 125 Total 150 150

LIC ADO Mains Exam Pattern for Employee Category

Sections Number of Questions Total Marks Duration Reasoning Ability & Numerical Ability 25 25 120 minutes General Knowledge, Current Affairs and English Language with Special Emphasis on Grammar and vocabulary 25 25 Practice and Principle of Insurance Marketing 50 100 Total 150 150

