GPSC Civil Services Prelims Final Answer Key 2023 Out; Direct link

GPSC Prelims Final Answer Key 2023: The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the final answer key for Gujarat Administrative Services, Civil Servies Prelims 2023. Aspirants who took the GPSC Prelims Exam 2023 can download the final answer key through the official website-- gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

The GPSC has conducted the preliminary examination on January 8 for recruitment to the post of Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 and Class-2 and Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2. The provisional answer key was released on January 11, 2023, and objections were invited from the candidates against the provisional answer key between January 12 and January 18, 2023. The Commission will soon declare the result for GPSC Prelims Exam 2023.

How To Download GPSC Prelims Final Answer Key 2023

Candidates are first required to visit the official website at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Next, click on the link that reads, "Final Key (Prelim) - 20/2022-23 Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 and Class-2 and Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2, Class-1 and Class-2" available in the 'Latest Events' section on the homepage. The GPSC Prelims Final Answer Key 2023 pdf will be displayed on the screen.

Aspirants can download the answer key PDF and save it for future reference. Gujarat Administrative Services, Civil Servies Prelims 2023 result is expected to be declared soon. Candidates who will qualify the preliminary examination will become eligible for the main examination.

