IDBI Assistant Manager Admit Card 2023 OUT at idbibank.in, check exam date, and call letter link

IDBI Assistant Manager Admit Card 2023: Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI Bank) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager in the Grade A category. Candidates who applied for IDBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023 can download their admit cards from the official website of IDBI - idbibank.in.

According to the official notification, the bank has scheduled the IDBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023 exam on April 16, 2023. The facility for downloading call letters will be available till 16 April 2023. The candidates have been advised to download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference. Candidates can download their admission cards by following the simple instructions below.

IDBI Assistant Manager Admit Card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of IDBI bank - idbibank.in

Click on the 'careers' tab

Click on the current openings tab

Navigate the link that reads ' Assistant Manager (Grade "A") for the year 2023-24'

Enter your essential details such as registration number, date of birth, captcha code, and other details

IDBI Assistant Manager Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download IDBI Assistant Manager Admit Card 2023 and save it for future reference

Direct link to download IDBI Assistant Manager Admit Card 2023

This drive is being done to recruit 600 vacancies for the post of Assistant Manager in the Grade A category. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Online Test (OT), Document Verification (DV), Personal Interview (PI), and Pre Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT). Candidates who will qualify for the online test will be called for the further recruitment process. Candidates can download their admit cards directly by clicking on the provided link.

