Army Agniveer Recruitment 2023: First online entrance exam begins | details here

Army Agniveer Recruitment 2023: The Indian Army has started its first online Common Entrance Exam across the nation from today, April 17 for recruitment to the post of Agniveers, Junior Commissioned Officers, and others. The exam is being conducted at 375 Examination Centers in 176 pan-India locations and will continue till April 26, 2023.

The online exam is being conducted with assistance from Education Consultancy Services India Limited, a Mini Ratna Company under the Ministry of Education.

The technological threshold of youth in the nation has improved significantly with enhanced network connectivity and the proliferation of smartphones, candidates are now empowered to undertake an online exam instead of traveling long distances to appear for physical exams. The changed methodology will ensure an increased focus on the cognitive aspect during selection and prevent the chances of malpractice. It will have wider outreach across the country and also reduce the large crowds seen during recruitment rallies to make them more manageable & easier to conduct.

Army Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The new recruitment procedure will be carried out in three stages. In stage one, all registered candidates will undergo Online Common Entrance Exam. In stage two, the shortlisted candidates will be called for recruitment rallies starting from June 2023 onwards at different locations decided by the respective Army Recruitment Office where candidates will undergo Physical Fitness Test and Physical Measurement Test. Finally, in Stage three, the selected candidates will undergo Medical Test. Thereafter, the final merit list of the successful candidates will be declared.

The modified recruitment system will make the recruitment process more streamlined, and transparent and is designed to optimally exploit the latest IT infrastructure available in the nation.

