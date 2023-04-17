LIC ADO 2022 call letters for main exam out at licindia.in or ibpsonline.ibps.in, check stepwise guide

Follow us on Image Source : PTI LIC ADO admit card for main exam released

LIC ADO 2022 call letters: The Life Insurance Corporation of India has released the call letters for recruitment to the post of Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) 2022-2023. All those who applied for LIC ADO Recruitment 2023 can download their call letters from the official website of licindia.in or ibpsonline.ibps.in.

LIC ADO 2022 mains exam is scheduled to be held on April 23 at various exam centers across the country. Candidates can download call letters followed by the easy steps given below.

LIC ADO 2022: How to download?

Go to the official website of licindia.in or ibpsonline.ibps.in.

Click on the careers option available on the homepage

Now, click on the link that reads 'LIC ADO main 2022 admit card

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your credentials and click on the submit button

Download LIC ADO 2022 mains call and take a printout of it for future reference

Direct link to download LIC ADO main admit card 2023

A total of 9394 Vacancies for the post of Apprentice Development Officer will be recruited through this recruitment process. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in prelims, mains, and interviews. Candidates can directly download LIC ADO main admit card 2023 by clicking on the above link. The candidates have been advised to read all the instructions given on the admit card carefully and appear in the exam one hour before the commencement of the exam. No candidate will be allowed after the reporting time.

