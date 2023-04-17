SSC GD final answer key 2023 out at ssc.gov.in, here's easy steps to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SSC GD final answer key 2023 out

SSC GD final answer key 2023 for the positions of Constable (GD) in the CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau have been released by the Staff Selection Commission. The candidates who appeared in the aforementioned exam can download the answer keys from the official SSC website, ssc.nic.in.

The facility of downloading the SSC GD final answer key 2023 along with the respective question paper will remain available for the candidates for a period of one month from April 17 to May 18 till 4 PM. Candidates can easily access the answer key download link followed by the easy steps given below.

SSC GD final answer key 2023: How to download?

Go to the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in

Click on the respective link that reads 'Uploading of Final Answer Key(s) alongwith Question Paper(s) of Computer Based Examination of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022'

It will redirect you to a PDF

Now, click on the link given in the PDF

It will redirect you to the login page

Now, enter your roll number, password, and click on login

SSC GD final answer key 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download SSC GD final answer key 2023 and save it for future reference

Candidates have been advised to take a printout of the SSC GD final answer key 2023 because it will not be accessible after the above-specified time limit. On April 8, 2023, the results of the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles examinations from 2022 were announced. Candidates can directly download SSC GD Final answer keys 2023 by clicking on the above link.

