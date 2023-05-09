CBSE Board Result 2023: Check actual date, time on cbse.gov.in; BE AWARE of fake news

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Result 2023 Class 10, 12 Soon

CBSE Board Result 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon declare the Class 10th and Class 12th board results 2023 date and time. The CBSE Board result 2023 is expected to be declared this month i.e. in May 2023. However, the board has not yet announced the confirmed date and time for the result declaration.

As per the reports, the CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 is awaited by over 38 lakh students. Meanwhile, a lot of spam websites are claiming that the CBSE Board result date and time is announced. Students are advised to be cautious of such fake news and avoid landing on spam websites. The CBSE will deliver the Class 10th, 12th results-cum-marks statement on its official website-- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Prior to the CBSE 10th, 12th result announcement, the board will release the official notification consisting CBSE Board result date, time, official website address and alternative ways to check the board results. Students will be able to access the CBSE results 2023 for Class 10, 12 in both online and offline modes.

To facilitate students in checking their CBSE 10th Result and CBSE 12th result, the Board has started providing results through various other alternative ways. Apart from the official websites, students can check and download their CBSE results through Pariksha Sangam, UMANG app, DigiLocker app, SMS and IVRS system.

CBSE Board Result 2023: How to download?