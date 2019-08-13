Image Source : INDIA TV RRB JE 2019: CBT 1 exam result declared. Direct link to check region-wise results here

RRB JE Result 2019 has been declared: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)has declared the RRB JE CBT 1 Result 2019. The candidates who were eagerly waiting for RRB JE Result 2019 can download their result on the official website i.e., rrcb.gov.in.

Based on the performance in the 1st Stage Examination {Computer Based Test (CBT)} conducted during the period from 22.05.2019 to 02.06.2019 and 26.06.2019 to 28.06.2019 against CEN No.03/2018, and options furnished in the online application, RRB has shortlisted these candidates for the second round of examination. Click here to see the list of candidates shortlisted to appear in RRB JE CBT 2 exams.

RRB regional websites are now facing some connectivity issues due to what we believe is a result of high search.

Candidates waiting for the result can now download region wise RRB JE Result 2019 through the official website. The Railway Recruitment Board had announced the RRB JE 2019 Final Answer Key on July 25.

RRB JE 2019 | Here's how to download results

Visit the respective portals of the RRBs you had registered for.

On the homepage, click on 'RRB JE result' link.

On next page, enter your RRB JE registration details.

Click on submit.

The RRB JE results will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

RRB JE 2019 | Zone-wise RRB JE stage 1 result 2019

Railway Board zone Official website RRB Ahmedabad rrbahmedabad.gov.in RRB Ajmer rrbajmer.gov.in RRB Allahabad rrbald.gov.in RRB Bangalore rrbbnc.gov.in RRB Bhopal rrbbpl.nic.in RRB Bhubaneshwar rrbbbs.gov.in RRB Bilaspur rrbbilaspur.gov.in RRB Chandigarh rrbcdg.gov.in RRB Chennai rrbchennai.gov.in RRB Gorakhpur rrbgkp.gov.in RRB Guwahati rrbguwahati.gov.in RRB Jammu Srinagar rrbjammu.nic.in RRB Kolkata rrbkolkata.gov.in RRB Malda rrbmalda.gov.in RRB Mumbai rrbmumbai.gov.in RRB Muzaffarpur rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in RRB Patna rrbpatna.gov.in RRB Ranchi rrbranchi.gov.in RRB Secunderabad rrbsecunderabad.nic.in RRB Siliguri rrbsiliguri.org RRB Thiruvananthapuram rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

