RRB Paramedical answer keys 2019: Zone-wise answer keys released. Direct link to raise objection inside

Image Source : FILE RRB Paramedical answer keys 2019

RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2019 on its official website. The candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the answer key for Paramedical Exam 2019 now through the directly from the RRB website of their respective zones.

Recently, RRB had released RRB Paramedical answer key notice on its website. As per the notice, the candidates who appeared in this RRB Paramedical Exam can view their question papers, responses and answer keys for the Paramedical posts against CEN 02/2019 from today, August 05, 2019 to August 08, 2019.

The candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer keys. They will be required to pay Rs. 50 along with the Application Bank Services Charges for raising an objection per question. In case the objection raised is found to be incorrect, the fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment.

RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2019 | Here's how to check

Visit the RRB official website of your respective zones.

On the home page, click on the link that says, 'RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2019'.

The answer keys for RRB Paramedical Exam 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download it for future reference.

RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2019 | Here's how to raise objections

In case, candidates are having any objection against any answer they can login into objection link.

Enter the question number against which objection has to be raised in the 'Question No.' field.

Select relevant Category of Objection from the drop-down box.

Objections must be registered in English only.

Objections can be raised only against questions and their alternatives.

The objections once submitted cannot be edited later.

The candidates have to enter an objection against a question in the 'Objection' field.

Click on the 'Add Objection' button to raise additional objections.

Once all objections are entered, click on 'Save & Proceed to Payment'.

Once objections are entered and payment is made, no new objections can be added further.

Download RRB Zone-wise Paramedical Exam Answer Key and Objection Link for future reference.

RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2019 |

Also Read | RRB JE 2019: CBT 1 exam result expected to be declared on this date. Check cut off, region-wise results at rrbcdg.gov.in

Also Read | RRB Paramedical answer keys 2019 to be released on this date at indianrailways.gov.in. Here's how to check

Also Read | IBPS RRB clerk admit card 2019 released at ibps.in. Direct link to check here