Monday, August 05, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education News
  4. Career News
  5. RRB Paramedical answer keys 2019: Zone-wise answer keys released. Direct link to raise objection inside

RRB Paramedical answer keys 2019: Zone-wise answer keys released. Direct link to raise objection inside

RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2019: Good news for RRB Paramedical 2019 aspirants! The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Paramedical answer keys 2019 on its official website i.e., indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates can check all latest updates here.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 05, 2019 17:07 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : FILE

RRB Paramedical answer keys 2019

RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2019 on its official website. The candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the answer key for Paramedical Exam 2019 now through the directly from the RRB website of their respective zones.

Recently, RRB had released RRB Paramedical answer key notice on its website. As per the notice, the candidates who appeared in this RRB Paramedical  Exam can view their question papers, responses and answer keys for the Paramedical posts against CEN 02/2019 from today, August 05, 2019 to August 08, 2019.

The candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer keys. They will be required to pay Rs. 50 along with the Application Bank Services Charges for raising an objection per question. In case the objection raised is found to be incorrect, the fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment.

RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2019 | Here's how to check

  • Visit the RRB official website of your respective zones.
  • On the home page, click on the link that says, 'RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2019'.
  • The answer keys for RRB Paramedical Exam 2019 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check and download it for future reference.

RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2019 | Here's how to raise objections

  • In case, candidates are having any objection against any answer they can login into objection link.
  • Enter the question number against which objection has to be raised in the 'Question No.' field.
  • Select relevant Category of Objection from the drop-down box. 
  • Objections must be registered in English only.  
  • Objections can be raised only against questions and their alternatives.
  • The objections once submitted cannot be edited later.  
  • The candidates have to enter an objection against a question in the 'Objection' field.
  • Click on the 'Add Objection' button to raise additional objections.
  • Once all objections are entered, click on 'Save & Proceed to Payment'.
  • Once objections are entered and payment is made, no new objections can be added further.
  • Download RRB Zone-wise Paramedical Exam Answer Key and Objection Link for future reference.

RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2019 |

Railway Board zone Official website Answer Keys Objection Link
RRB Ahmedabad rrbahmedabad.gov.in Answer key link Click here
RRB Ajmer rrbajmer.gov.in Answer key link Click here
RRB Allahabad rrbald.gov.in Answer key link Click here
RRB Bangalore rrbbnc.gov.in Answer key link Click here
RRB Bhopal rrbbpl.nic.in Answer key link Click here
RRB Bhubaneshwar rrbbbs.gov.in Answer key link Click here
RRB Bilaspur rrbbilaspur.gov.in Answer key link Click here
RRB Chandigarh rrbcdg.gov.in Answer key link Click here
RRB Chennai rrbchennai.gov.in Answer key link Click here
RRB Gorakhpur rrbgkp.gov.in Answer key link Click here
RRB Guwahati rrbguwahati.gov.in Answer key link Click here
RRB Jammu Srinagar rrbjammu.nic.in Answer key link Click here
RRB Kolkata rrbkolkata.gov.in Answer key link Click here
RRB Malda rrbmalda.gov.in Answer key link Click here
RRB Mumbai rrbmumbai.gov.in Answer key link Click here
RRB Muzaffarpur rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in Answer key link Click here
RRB Patna rrbpatna.gov.in Answer key link Click here
RRB Ranchi rrbranchi.gov.in Answer key link Click here
RRB Secunderabad rrbsecunderabad.nic.in Answer key link Click here
RRB Siliguri rrbsiliguri.org Answer key link Click here
RRB Thiruvananthapuram rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in Answer key link Click here

Also Read | RRB JE 2019: CBT 1 exam result expected to be declared on this date. Check cut off, region-wise results at rrbcdg.gov.in

Also Read | RRB Paramedical answer keys 2019 to be released on this date at indianrailways.gov.in. Here's how to check

Also Read | IBPS RRB clerk admit card 2019 released at ibps.in. Direct link to check here

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story Next Story  