IBPS RRB clerk admit card 2019 released at ibps.in. Direct link to check her

IBPS RRB clerk admit card 2019 released at ibps.in. Direct link to check here

IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2019 | The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS RRB Office Assistant admit card. The candidates can download the IBPS RRB clerk admit card from the official website i.e., ibps.in.

IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2019 | Here's how to download

Visit the official website-- ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on the page that reads, “Download online preliminary call letter for post of RRB Office Assistant posts”.

On the page that opens, enter all the required credentials such as, registration number and date of birth.

Click on submit.

The admit cards will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a print out for future reference.

IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2019- direct link

IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2019 | Examination schedule

The online examination will consist of objective type multiple-choice tests of Reasoning and Numerical Ability questions.

The total number of questions will be 80 and the time duration will be 45 minutes.

About IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2019

IBPS RRB clerk preliminary examination will be conducted on August 17 and 18. The candidates can download the admit cards using their registration number and date of birth.

