Uttar Pradesh ITI 2019 1st round allotment result announced. Direct link to check at scvtup.in

UP ITI Round 1 Seat Allotment 2019 | The State Council for Vocational Training has released the UP ITI 2019 1st round allotment result. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can visit the official website of the State Council of Vocational Training i.e., scvtup.in to check the UP ITI allotment result 2019. The allotment list has been released for the Government and private colleges in the state.

Direct link to check UP ITI Round 1 Allotment Result: Government

Direct Link to check UP ITI 1st Round Allotment Result: Private

UP ITI Round 1 Seat Allotment 2019 | Here's how to download

Visit the official website-- scvtup.in.

On the homepage, click on the link-- 'first-round allotment result'.

Enter all the required credentials such as-- registration number and Date of Birth in the allotment result link.

Download and take a print out for reference.

UP ITI Round 1 Seat Allotment 2019 | Important information for candidates

The last date for the candidates to report to the allotted college is August 5, 2019. Candidates must remember to carry all the important documents for the document verification process to the allotted college.

The first round allotment list of UP ITI 2019 will include the college allotted to the candidate along with the branch code. All those candidates who have been allotted seats in the first round allotment list of UP ITI 2019 are required to download the allotment list from the website and report to the allotted college for the document verification process.

