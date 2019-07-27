Image Source : FILE RRB Kolkata NTPC Admit Card 2019: Exam schedule, centre, syllabus and other details, check here

RRB Kolkata NTPC Admit Card 2019 | The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Kolkata will release the admit card for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) soon. The board is expected to announce the exam date and schedule this week on the official website-- rrbkolkata.gov.in.

Over 35,000 vacancies under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) for both graduates and non-graduates are there in various zonal railways and production units of the Indian Railways. The candidates will have to appear for two stages of exams i.e., computer-based test (CBT), followed by skill test.

The RRB NTPC 2019 result along with cut-off will be released by the year-end. The selected candidates will then be called for a medical test and document verification. The final result will be announced and jobs will be granted based on merit.

RRB Kolkata NTPC Admit Card 2019 | Here's how to download

Visit the RRB Kolkata official website-- rrbkolkata.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link which reads, 'admit card'.

You will be redirected to a new page.

Log-in using registration id.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and take a print out for future reference.

RRB Kolkata NTPC recruitment 2019 | Exam pattern

In the CBTs, each correct answer will carry one mark and for every wrong answer, 0.3 marks will be deducted. The CBT examinations will be conducted for the candidates who have opted for Traffic Assistant and Station Master posts. To qualify for the exam, candidates must need to score a minimum of 42 marks.

This is applicable to all candidates irrespective of community or category that is irrespective of SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS/PwBD/Ex-servicemen and no relaxation in the minimum score is permissible.

For the posts Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist and Junior Time Keeper, Typing Skill Test (TST) of qualifying nature. The marks obtained in typing skill test shall not be added for making merit.

To qualify the exam, candidates should be able to type 30 words per minute in English and 25 words per minute in Hindi.

