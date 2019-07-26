RRB JE 2019: Final answer key for stage-1 examination released, results expected soon; check details here

Image Source : FILE RRB JE 2019: Final answer key for stage-1 examination released, results expected soon

RRB JE 2019 | The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the final answer key for the Junior Engineer (JE) Stage 1 examination on the official website i.e., rrbcdg.gov.in. The candidates who have appeared in the examination can download the answer key through all the region based RRB official websites.

The first stage computer-based test (CBT) was held between 22 May and 2 June and again from 26 June to 28 June.

RRB JE 2019 | Steps to check the answer keys

Visit the official website of the RRB-- rrbcdg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that says, 'View modified key and decisions taken on the objection raised on keys of 1st Stage CBT (JE, JE/IT, DMS & CMA Posts)'.

On the new page that opens, enter your log-in credentials.

Click on submit.

Click on the links for question paper, answer keys and response sheet.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

RRB JE Answer Key 2019- direct link

RRB JE 2019 | Important information for the candidates

The objections raised by students regarding RRB JE answer keys were analysed and the keys for some questions were altered and questions with multiple answers were ignored as per the extant procedure followed by RRBs.

Candidates can check the modified answer key and know the final decision on the objections raised by them in RRB websites from 25 July till 27 July.

The RRB JE main result for the first stage CBT will be prepared on the basis of the final RRB JE answer key published on Thursday. The original score of each candidate, as the exams were held in various shifts, will be normalized as per the formula that is given on the official website.

