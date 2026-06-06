Exclusive: Made in India A Titan Story writer on rushed ending criticism; says, 'Their success is omnipresent'

New Delhi:

Made in India: A Titan Story has been appreciated for presenting the inspiring story of Titan Company Limited and its founders. Nevertheless, there were people who felt that the series concluded the storyline rather abruptly. While talking exclusively to India TV, writer Karan Vyas responded to the criticism and justified why it was impossible for him to confine the Titan story to a particular time frame since their 'triumph is omnipresent.'

Karan Vyas sheds light on Made in India: A Titan Story's unhurried writing

While talking about the writing style of Made in India: A Titan Story, its writer Karan Vyas said, "The show was designed in a period-centric way, not just in terms of production design, costumes or vehicles; we were using the choice of songs to beat it. The writing was absolutely there on paper that it should be very real. Like how a mentor or a man talks to each other; there is no rush because life lessons are being exchanged. There are lessons on how to deal with people, there are lessons on how people usually find solutions in certain kinds of situations. We wanted it all to feel authentic."

Karan Vyas on rushed ending criticism

While talking about the criticism over the rushed ending, the writer said, "See, that's fair criticism, but we are living in a time when the company is still flourishing and is the second-biggest company in the Tata portfolio after TCS. So the success is actually omnipresent, to be very honest. We wanted to finish the show at that time because it was about an engineering marvel. The triumph was always to show a man from Switzerland saying that we can't do it, to ultimately acquiring his company. That was the natural culmination of the show."

Karan Vyas further added, "So in the end, when the Titan Edge is revealed, the man doesn't leave Mr JRD Tata's hand; he keeps on shaking it because he knows that what JRD Tata is wearing is a masterpiece. It's an engineering marvel. So that's where we wanted to come, but it could be fair criticism that people wanted to see their success. But again, that success is actually, to be very honest, omnipresent."

Made in India: A Titan Story, written by Karan Vyas, Niraj Dasa and Kandarp Shroff and directed by Robbie Grewal, is streaming for free on MX Player.

Also Read: Exclusive: Jim Sarbh met Titan employees and read extensively for Xerxes Desai, reveals writer Karan Vyas