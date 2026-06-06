Will Khan Sir's coaching institute be closed soon? Police say yes if fire safety standards not met in 15 days

Patna:

While police are still searching for Khan Sir after the firing case, another revelation has emerged about his coaching institute. His coaching institute has failed to comply with fire safety standards. Manoj Kumar Nat, DIG of the Bihar Fire Services, revealed that several deficiencies were found at 'Khan Global Studies' and if the safety standards are not met within 15 days, the coaching institute could face closure.

According to reports, officials have initiated inspections of safety standards in hotels, hospitals, and coaching institutes in Patna. The Bihar Fire Department has been on high alert following fire incidents in Delhi and Muzaffarpur.

These establishments could be sealed in Patna

During inspections, serious lapses were found at four hospitals and one hotel in Patna, prompting plans to seal these premises. The five establishments facing potential sealing include Kunal Hotel, Advance Patna Central Hospital, Arogyavardhan Hospital, Pinnacle Hospital, Shyam Trust Research Hospital, and Apex Hospital.

DIG Manoj Nat has appealed to the public to adhere to government guidelines and ensure the safety of the general public.

Khan Sir to file anticipatory bail petition on Monday

In the meantime, a lawyer representing educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, said that his client will file an anticipatory bail petition in Patna civil court on Monday as he has been named in an FIR in connection with vandalism at his coaching centre.

The lawyer, Arvind Kumar Mahuar, alleged that the FIR has been registered against his client as "part of a conspiracy to defame him".

Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma had said on Friday that the educator and YouTuber was named in an FIR in connection with the case of vandalism of Khan Global Studies Institute.

Police detain two guards of coaching centre for allegedly firing shots

Police had detained two guards of the coaching centre for allegedly firing shots on Tuesday night when a group of 15-20 people allegedly tore down the coaching centre's poster and threw stones at its premises.

"Khan Sir has been named in the FIR as part of a retaliatory measure because his staff had registered a case against another coaching centre's director. He will not surrender and file an anticipatory bail petition before the court," said the lawyer.

Mahuar said the anticipatory bail petition is likely to be filed on Monday. He alleged that there are no actual charges against his client. "Based on videos and photos of the incident, it is clear that the guards fired shots in the air for safety purposes. There was no injury to anyone. His name has been inserted in the disclosure statement to implicate him," the lawyer said. Mahuar said the anticipatory bail petition will likely be filed by the educator on Monday when court proceedings resume after the weekend.

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Patna coaching firing case: Khan sir will not surrender, anticipatory bail on Monday, says lawyer