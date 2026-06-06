5 buildings, 13 plots, Rs 2 crore cash: Vigilance raids uncover massive asset trail linked to Odisha engineer

New Delhi:

The Odisha Vigilance Department has launched a major disproportionate assets investigation against Baikuntha Nath Behera, Assistant Executive Engineer at the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) in Baliguda, Kandhamal district. Simultaneous searches conducted across multiple locations in the state have reportedly uncovered properties, land holdings and cash worth several crores of rupees.

The action began on June 6, 2026, after vigilance officials received allegations that Behera possessed assets far beyond his known sources of income. Acting on a search warrant issued by the Special Judge (Vigilance), Bhubaneswar, officials carried out raids at nine locations linked to the engineer and his family members.

Raids conducted across several Odisha districts

The operation involved a large vigilance team comprising two Additional Superintendents of Police, five DSPs, six inspectors and other staff members.

Searches were conducted in Bhubaneswar, Baripada, Dharamshala in Jajpur district and Baliguda in Kandhamal district.

Among the properties searched were houses in Bhubaneswar's Niladri Vihar, Sailashree Vihar, Kanan Vihar and Chandrasekharpur. Officials also searched Behera's ancestral home in Dharamshala, a relative's residence in Baripada, another relative's house, his office chamber in Baliguda and his government quarters.

Several houses and plots found during probe

Preliminary findings indicate that a substantial amount of movable and immovable assets has been traced to Behera and his family members.

Investigators identified five major buildings during the searches. The largest is a four-storey building spread across approximately 10,500 square feet in Niladri Vihar, Bhubaneswar.

Officials also found a three-storey building in Sailashree Vihar and a two-storey house measuring around 3,750 square feet in Kanan Vihar. Another two-storey house covering about 2,500 square feet was found in Chandrasekharpur, while a separate two-storey building was identified on ancestral land in Dharamshala, Jajpur district.

According to vigilance officials, four of these buildings are located in prime areas of Bhubaneswar and are considered highly valuable.

Gold valuation and financial scrutiny underway

The searches also led to the discovery of 13 high-value plots. Of these, seven are located in key areas of Bhubaneswar, five are in Dharamshala and one is in Baripada.

The plots are spread across locations including Niladri Vihar, Sailashree Vihar, Govindprasad, Bomikhal, Ghatikia and Jatni. Additional land parcels were also found in Dharamshala and Baripada.

Officials recovered Rs 2,66,400 in cash during the raids. The weight and value of gold jewellery recovered during the searches are currently being assessed.

Vigilance authorities are also examining bank accounts, post office deposits and other financial investments linked to the engineer and his family.

Rs 2 crore cash recovered from bank lockers

One of the most significant discoveries emerged from bank lockers operated in the name of Behera's wife.

Officials found two lockers at branches of Axis Bank and Union Bank of India in Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar. After the lockers were opened, vigilance teams reportedly recovered nearly Rs 2 crore in cash.

The money is being counted using bank currency-counting machines.

Officials said the recovery has added a new dimension to the investigation. Meanwhile, the vigilance department's technical wing is carrying out measurements and market valuation of the buildings and land parcels identified during the searches.

Search operation still underway

The investigation remains ongoing, with officials continuing to examine property documents, bank records, investments and other financial transactions.

Authorities said further legal action in the disproportionate assets case will be decided after the valuation process is completed and the investigation concludes.

The operation is being viewed as one of the biggest disproportionate assets investigations carried out by Odisha Vigilance in recent years.

Who is Baikuntha Nath Behera?

Baikuntha Nath Behera was born on June 13, 1974. He joined government service as a Junior Engineer on August 16, 1999, with a starting monthly salary of Rs 6,000.

His first posting was at Nabarangpur Block. He was later transferred to ITDA Udala and subsequently served at Kusumaguda Block, Dabugam Block and ITDA Nabarangpur in different capacities.

Behera was promoted to the post of Assistant Engineer on October 31, 2016. In February 2026, he was elevated to the position of Assistant Executive Engineer and posted to ITDA Baliguda, where he is currently serving.

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