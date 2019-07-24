RRB NTPC 2019: Railway releases 24,605 job vacancies for graduates, check how to apply

Image Source : FILE RRB NTPC 2019: Railway releases 24,605 job vacancies for graduates

RRB NTPC 2019: Good news for people looking for jobs opportunities in Indian Railways! Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a notification of 24,605 vacancies for the Graduate Posts which are Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master. Let’s have a look at the details of 24,605 vacancies announced this year for RRB NTPC Graduate Posts:

Post Name Job Profile 7thCPC Level Initial Pay in Rs. Medical Standard Total Vacancies (All RRBs) Traffic Assistant Work under Traffic & Signal Department 4 25500 A-2 88 Goods Guard Monitoring functioning of Train and its parts 5 29200 A-2 5748 Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk Work under Ticket Booking Offices 5 29200 B-2 5638 Senior Clerk cum Typist Clerical work under different railway departments 5 29200 C-2 2854 Junior Account Assistant cum Typist Maintain Accounts Records 5 29200 C-2 3147 Senior Time Keeper To keep records of time regarding movements of train 5 29200 C-2 6 Commercial Apprentice To supervise commercial branches 6 35400 B-2 259 Station Master To supervise activities at railway station 6 35400 A-2 6865 Total 24605

RRB NTPC 2019 | Minimum educational qualification for graduate posts

The minimum Educational Qualification for the Graduate posts is Bachelors Degree from any recognized university and equivalent with no minimum marks. Candidates who have applied for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist and Senior Time Keeper should also possess Typing proficiency in English / Hindi on Computer.

RRB NTPC 2019 | Age limit for graduate posts

The minimum eligible age for RRB NTPC 2019 Graduate Posts is 18 years and maximum 33 years as on 1st July 2019. There will be age limit relaxation for 7th CPC Level 4, 5 and 6 Graduate level RRB NTPC Posts as mentioned in the table given below:

Category Lower and Upper Age Limit General 18 to 33 OBC 18 to 36 SC/ST 18 to 38

About RRB NTPC Vacancies 2019

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced total no. of 35208 vacancies this year for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC). Out of which a total no. of 24605 vacancies have been announced for the Graduate Posts which are Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master. Rest 10603 Vacancies have been announced for Undergraduate Posts. RRB NTPC 2019 CBT-1 Exam’s Admit Card is soon going to release. The tentative month for RRB NTPC 2019 Exam is either August or September as per the official notification.

Also Read: IBPS RRB 2019: Admit Card for Scale 1 group A officers has released; Here's how to check

Also Read: RRB Admit Card 2019: Hall ticket expected to be released soon. Official websites to download the call letter