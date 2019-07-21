IBPS RRB 2019: Admit Card for Scale 1 group A officers has released; Here's how to check

IBPS RRB 2019: Admit Card for Scale 1 group A officers has released

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the admit card for the Regional Rural Banks (RRB) group A officers scale 1 examination on its official website ibps.in. The IBPS will conduct recruitment exams on August 3, 4 and 11 for 3,381 vacancies for the Officer Scale I post.

Candidates who had applied for Officer Post can download their IBPS Admit Card 2010 through IBPS Official Website ibps.in. The exam, which will be conducted in Hindi and English, will have 80 questions to solve within 45 minutes. After clearing the exam, the candidates will be eligible for the Mains and an interview round.

How to Download IBPS RRB Officer Admit Card?

Visit the official website-- ibps.in. Click on the link which says, Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP- RRBs VIII Office Scale 1. A new page will open on the screen. Enter your credentials. Download IBPS RRB Officer Admit Card and Take a print out for future use.

After qualifying IBPS CBT Online examination

Candidates who will qualify IBPS CBT Online examination will subsequently be called for an IBPS Officer Main exam. Shortlisted candidates in the Main Examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority.