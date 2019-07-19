RRB Admit Card 2019: Hall ticket expected to be released soon. Official websites to download the call letter

Image Source : INDIA TV RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019

RRB Admit Card 2019 | Railway Recruitment Board to enroll 1,70,000 candidates through its recruitment exam i.e. RRB NTPC 2019, RRB Paramedical Exam 2019 and RRB MI Exam 2019. According to the media reports, the railway recruitment board (RRB) will soon to release the RRB Admit Card 2019. With that, it might also announce the exam date of RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 and RRB NTPC Exam Date 2019. The aspirants who had applied for the examination can soon get their RRB Admit Card 2019 at the official website.

The RRB is likely to conduct the exam of RRB NTPC 2019 by next month. The scheduled time table will be updated on the official website of RRB. The admit card for RRB Staff Nurse 2019/RRB Paramedical Exam 2019 has already been uploaded on all regional websites of RRBs. However, the admit card for RRB MI Exam 2019 and RRB NTPC Exam 2019 dates are tentative.

Candidates must know that they will have to download and take a printout of the e-admit card on their own. The board will not provide any paper admit card to the candidates. The e-admit card must be carried by the candidates along with photo identity card and latest photos on the day of examination. In case the candidate is unable to produce the RRB Admit Card 2019 at the examination hall, His/Her candidature will be cancelled and they will not be allowed to appear in the exam.

RRB Ahmedabad - http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in/

RRB Ajmer - http://rrbajmer.gov.in/

RRB Allahabad - http://www.rrbald.gov.in/

RRB Bangalore - http://www.rrbbnc.gov.in/

RRB Bhopal - http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in/

RRB Bhubaneshwar - http://www.rrbbbs.gov.in/

RRB Bilaspur - http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in/

RRB Chandigarh - http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

RRB Chennai - http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in/

RRB Gorakhpur - http://www.rrbgkp.gov.in/

RRB Guwahati - http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in/

RRB Jammu Srinagar - http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in/

RRB Kolkata - http://rrbkolkata.gov.in/

RRB Malda - http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in/

RRB Mumbai - http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in/

RRB Muzaffarpur - http://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in/

RRB Patna - http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in/

RRB Ranchi - http://www.rrbranchi.gov.in/

RRB Secunderabad - http://rrbsecunderabad.nic.in/

RRB Siliguri - http://www.rrbsiliguri.org/

RRB Thiruvananthapuram - http://www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in/