J-K MLAs' salary to jump from Rs 1.8 lakh to Rs 3 lakh per month as Omar Abdullah tables five bills

Srinagar:

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday introduced five bills in the Legislative Assembly, including proposed changes to the salaries and allowances of ministers and legislators and pensions of former lawmakers. One of the key proposals seeks to increase the existing total monthly salary of MLAs from Rs 1.8 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. However, the proposed changes will have to go through the legislative process before they become final.

CM Omar Abdullah, who also holds the Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs portfolio, introduced the bill seeking amendments to the Jammu and Kashmir Ministers' and Ministers of State Salaries Act, 1956. The legislation had already been published in an extraordinary issue of the Official Gazette before being introduced in the House.

Salary, allowances and pension bills introduced

The Chief Minister also moved a bill proposing amendments to the law governing salaries and allowances of members of the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature. Another bill seeks changes to the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature Members' Pension Act, 1984. All the three measures relating to remuneration and pensions are aimed at revising the existing provisions applicable to serving legislators, ministers and former members of the legislature.

The proposed salary revision follows deliberations on the issue during an earlier Assembly session. A House committee comprising members from the ruling side as well as the Opposition had examined the matter and recommended an increase in the monthly remuneration.

According to the proposal cited in the input, the existing total monthly salary of an MLA is Rs 1.8 lakh, which could rise to Rs 3 lakh. The recommendation also covers various allowances and facilities, including telephone expenses and housing loan-related provisions. The final position on the proposed salary, allowances and pension revisions will become clear after the bills complete the required legislative process.

Bill seeks rule-based governance and easier business

Apart from the remuneration-related legislation, Abdullah introduced a bill aimed at consolidating and amending laws to replace permission-based controls with a rule-based governance framework. The proposed legislation seeks to give citizens and businesses greater certainty to plan, invest and operate. It is also aimed at improving ease of doing business and ease of living in Jammu and Kashmir, with the stated objectives of encouraging employment generation, attracting investment and supporting long-term economic growth.

J-K GST law also set for amendment

The Chief Minister also introduced a bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017. Abdullah introduced the legislation in his capacity as the minister in charge of Finance. The bill is part of the five pieces of legislation brought before the Assembly during the ongoing Autumn Session. The five bills introduced on Monday cover GST, salaries and allowances of ministers and legislators, pensions of former lawmakers, and the rationalisation and decriminalisation of certain offences.

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