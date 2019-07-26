Image Source : FILE RRB Group D Level 1 2019: Candidates can check their application status for 103769 Vacancies; here's direct link

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the application status facility for RRC Group D Recruitment 2019. Candidates who have applied for the RRC Group D or RRB Group D of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways for total 103769 Vacancies now can check their application status if it is rejected or accepted by RRB.

According to the Railway Recruitment Boards, the scrutiny of applications for the Group D – Level 1 Posts has been completed and the candidates can check their application status as:

i) Provisionally eligible candidates

ii) Rejected candidates (Reasons for rejection will also be provided their by RRB)

The application status of the RRB Group D candidates can be viewed on the links provided on the official websites of RRB Ahmedabad, RRB Chennai, RRB Allahabad, RRB Guwahati, RRB Bhopal, RRB Mumbai, RRB Bilaspur, RRB Ranchi, RRB Ajmer, RRB Gorakhpur, RRB Bangalore, RRB Kolkata, RRB Bhubaneswar, RRB Patna, RRB Chandigarh and RRB Secunderabad.

The link to check the application status of RRB Group D Level-1 Posts will remain active from 25th July 2019 (12:00 Hrs) till 31st July 2019 (11:59 Hrs).

Links of RRB Regional websites mentioned in the table given below:

RRB Website Ahmedabad www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in Ajmer www.rrbajmer.gov.in Allahabad www.rrbald.gov.in Bangalore www.rrbbnc.gov.in Bhopal www.rrbbpl.nic.in Bhubaneswar www.rrbbbs.gov.in Bilaspur www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in Chandigarh www.rrbcdg.gov.in Chennai www.rrbchennai.gov.in Gorakhpur www.rrbgkp.gov.in Guwahati www.rrbguwahati.gov.in Jammu – Srinagar www.rrbjammu.nic.in Kolkata www.rrbkolkata.gov.in Malda www.rrbmalda.gov.in Mumbai www.rrbmumbai.gov.in Muzaffarpur www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in Patna www.rrbpatna.gov.in Ranchi www.rrbranchi.gov.in Secunderabad www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in Siliguri www.rrbsiliguri.org Thiruvananthapuram www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

Process to check Application Status of RRC Group D:

Step 1: Candidates will have to visit on any official RRB website

Step 2: You will have to fulfil the Login credentials

Step 3: After login, just click Submit button

Step 4: Now you can check your status of RRC Group D application form

