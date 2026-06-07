Multiple shot near festival in Ohio's Toledo; search on for suspect | What we know so far

Ohio:

Multiple people were left injured after a person fired several shots near a festival in Toledo, Ohio, on Saturday (local time), the police said. A search is currently underway for the victim, while the injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals.

According to the police, they received a call around 5.30 pm about a person begin shot near the Old West End Festival. Upon arrival, several people were found injured, but the police did not provide the actual count.

The police have now urged people to avoid visiting the area, while officials are trying to identify the suspect and find out what circumstances led to the shooting during the festival.

"Officers discovered multiple shooting victims. Many victims have been transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment. The Toledo Police Department is actively searching for the suspect or suspects involved," the Toledo Police Department posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"The investigation currently includes scenes in the area of Delaware Avenue and Robinwood Avenue. Residents and visitors are asked to avoid the area and expect a significant police presence as officers continue their search and investigators work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident."

Multiple videos have also gone viral on social media showing people running after gunshots were heard.

What we know so far about the incident?

The police have not provide the number of how many people were injured, but city council member Theresa Morris said the incident left at least eight wounded. Calling the incident a 'tragedy', she said it "weighing heavily" on the locals who participate in the two-day Old West End Festival.

According to an eyewitness, Kevin Berry, some gunshots were heard in the afternoon while the festival continued. He saw a gun being tossed to the ground near him after which the police informed.

Berry, who served in the US Navy, said he found at least five injured at the site. "The folks who were hit were spread out around the arboretum area," the Associated Press (AP) quoted him as saying.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has condoled the incident and said the authorities will take necessary action. "I am deeply concerned about the situation in Toledo tonight. Summer festivals should be safe spaces for families to spend time together without fear of violence," DeWine's statement read.

ALSO READ - Three killed in shooting, two suspects dead in suspected hate crime at San Diego's largest mosque