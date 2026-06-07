Salim Kumar, Malayalam actor and National Award winner, dies at 56

New Delhi:

Salim Kumar, renowned Malayalam actor and National Award-winning actor, has passed away at the age of 56. The news of his demise has left the film fraternity and fans in deep shock.

Before his passing, the actor was admitted to a private hospital after suffering health complications and was later placed on ventilator support.

Tributes pour in from celebrities and political leaders

Several prominent personalities, including Mammootty and Kerala CM VD Satheesan, expressed their grief over Salim Kumar's death on social media.

Mammootty took to his X handle and wrote in Malayalam which English translates to, "Salim, who laughed and made others laugh, thought and made others think, and occasionally cried and made others cry— now, all you do is make me cry...........Your departure, dear sister, has become an unending sorrow..."

Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan wrote, "He wasn’t just the prince of laughter to me — #SalimKumar was a deeply connected soul, fearless in his political beliefs and proud to say he stood with Congress. A versatile genius who could make us laugh and cry with the same face. Malayalam cinema lost a legend, and I lost a brother."

Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala wrote, "Making people laugh, giving them moments of genuine joy and laughter, is perhaps the greatest gift an artist can offer. Beloved Salim Kumar leaves us having fulfilled that noble mission through his life and work. Beyond the frame of a comedian, he was a remarkably gifted actor who proved his extraordinary talent time and again. His National Award-winning performance in Adaminte Makan Abu remains a matter of immense pride for Malayalam cinema. Alongside his artistic excellence, I fondly remember the courage with which Salim Kumar expressed his views on social issues and the resilience with which he faced every challenge in life with a smile. He was a dear friend to me. The passing of Salim Kumar creates a profound void in Kerala’s cultural landscape. I share in the grief of his family, friends, and the millions of admirers who cherished him. Tributes.— Ramesh Chennithala."

Salim Kumar was on ventilator support in hospital

For the unversed, Salim Kumar was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi on Saturday after experiencing health complications. As his condition deteriorated, he was placed on ventilator support.

The National Award-winning actor had faced several health challenges in recent years and had undergone a liver transplant a few years ago. His passing marks the end of an illustrious career that left a lasting impact on Malayalam cinema.

Take a look at the visuals from the hospital where veteran actor Salim Kumar was undergoing treatment.

Salim Kumar's known films

Over the years, Salim Kumar became one of Malayalam cinema's most versatile actors, gaining praise for both his comic timing and dramatic roles. Some of his known projects include Adaminte Makan Abu, Karutha Joothan, Marykkundoru Kunjaadu and Compartment.

Having appeared in more than 300 films during his film career, Salim Kumar left an unforgettable mark on the industry. Apart from acting, he also directed films including Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam, Karutha Joothan and Compartment.

He won the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2010 and also received the Kerala State Film Award on four occasions. His son, Chandu Salim Kumar, is also a well-known actor who has appeared in several films, including Lokah Chapter One: Chandra, Malik, and others.

Also Read: Jin Ze dies at 33: Everything to know about the Chinese TV and short-drama actor