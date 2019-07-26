TNEA Allotment Result 2019 declared for 4th Counselling Round. Direct link to check exam result

TNEA Allotment Result 2019 declared for 4th Counselling Round

TNEA Allotment Result 2019: Tamil Nadu Engineering Allotment Results 2019 for the 4th Counselling Round has been declared today. Candidates who had appeared in the 4th Counselling Round should visit the official website tneaonline.in to check their results. Students should note that the results for Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu i.e. DoTE, TN has been declared.

How to check TNEA Allotment Result 2019

1. Visit the official website tneaonline.in

2. Login/register to the portal

3. Click on the result link

4. Check your admission status

5. Enter your roll number, registration number and other required details

6. Your TNEA Allotment Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

7. Download the result and take a print for future reference

Alternatively, candidates can also check their Tamil Nadu Engineering Allotment Results 2019 by clicking on the direct link given below

Direct Link To Check TNEA Allotment Result 2019

TNEA Allotment Result 2019: What is the last date to confirm allotment

Candidates should note that the last date to confirm the tentative allotment is July 27, by 5 pm. Seats of those who do not confirm their 4th round allotment will be cancelled automatically post the completion of the timeline.