RRB NTPC 2019: Railways likely to release jobs for 35,000 posts soon, check details

Image Source : FILE RRB NTPC 2019: Railways likely to release jobs for 35,000 posts soon

RRB NTPC 2019 | The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon going to issue the exam date and admit card for NTPC. According to the official, the NTPC's examination can be conducted after the RRB Paramedical Examination. In such a situation, the NTPC examination schedule is expected to be issued soon. After the date of the NTPC examination will be declared, the admit card will be issued 4 days before the exam.

RRB NTPC 2019 | Here's how to check exam schedule

Candidates will have to visit the RRB website of their region.

Click on the link that says, 'RRB NTPC Exam Date'.

The exam schedule will be displayed on the screen.

RRB NTPC 2019 | Here's how to download admit card

Candidates will have to visit the RRB website of their region.

Click on the link that says, 'NTPC admit card'.

Enter all the required credentials.

Click on submit.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and take a print out for future reference.

RRB NTPC 2019 | Important information for candidates

Candidates will be able to download the RRB NTPC admit card 2019 by visiting the RRB website of their region. Candidates will have to log in to download Admit Card. NTPC has to recruit 35,208 posts, in which lakhs of people have applied for these posts. Undergraduate recruitment will be admitted to 10,628 posts. The posts include junior clerk short typist, account clerk short typist, junior timekeeper, train clerk and commercial low ticket clerk. At the same time, Graduate's recruitment to 24,649 posts includes Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial Clerk Short Typist, Junior Account Assistant Short Typist, Senior Timekeeper, Commercial Prentice and Station Master.

Also Read: RRB NTPC 2019: Railway releases 24,605 job vacancies for graduates, check how to apply

Also Read: IBPS RRB 2019: Admit Card for Scale 1 group A officers has released; Here's how to check