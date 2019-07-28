Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2019

Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2019: Registration date extended; seat allotment result to be released on this date

The last date for the registration for Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2019 has been extended to July 30. The results which were initially was scheduled to be released on July 28, have now been postponed till August 1. Candidates who have successfully cleared the Rajasthan BSTC exam 2019 will have to wait some more to check their allotment results.

Candidates will be able to submit their fees and fill in their choices till July 30. The first allotment list is expected to be released on August 1 after completion of the registration process. The Rajasthan BSTC allotment result 2019 will be released only in online mode on the official website -- bstc2019.org.

As the candidates will be allotted seats in the Rajasthan BSTC first allotment result 2019, they will have to submit the allotment fees and report for admission to the allotted institute between August 2 to August 5. They can refer to the official website for the list of all the participating D.El.Ed colleges.

About Rajasthan BSTC examination

Around 7 lakh candidates had appeared for the Rajasthan BSTC or Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed examination this year, which was conducted on July 3. The Basic School Training Certificate or BSTC examination process is conducted for admission to Pre-D.El.Ed course in the Teachers Training Institutes in Rajasthan.