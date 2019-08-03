RRB Paramedical answer keys 2019 to be released on this date at indianrailways.gov.in. Here's how to check

Image Source : FILE RRB Paramedical answer keys 2019

RRB Paramedical Answer Keys 2019 | The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released an official notification for the computer-based test (CBT) for the paramedical category posts. According to the official notification, the answer keys will be released on August 5. The candidates can download the answer keys from the official website- i.e., indianrailways.gov.in.

RRB Paramedical Answer Keys 2019 | Here's how to download

Visit the official website-- indianrailways.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link which says, 'RRB Paramedical answer keys 2019'.

On the page that opens, enter all the details asked such as, candidate login and password.

Click on submit.

The answer keys will be displayed on the screen.

Check all the details and download it for future reference.

RRB Paramedical Answer Keys 2019 | Important information for candidates

As per the official website, the answer keys will be released from August 5 to August 8. The candidates can raise objections against the answer keys till August 8 at the official website-- indianrailways.gov.in.

RRB Paramedical Answer Keys 2019 | How to raise objections

The candidates can raise objections against the answer keys till August 8, after which no representation from the candidates on the questions/options/keys etc., will be entertained.

The candidates will have to pay the application fee of Rs 50.

Also Read: RRB NTPC 2019: Railway releases 24,605 job vacancies for graduates, check how to apply

Also Read: SNAP 2019: Examination notification released. Check exam dates, question paper pattern

Also Read: MH CET 2019: CAP 3rd round provisional allotment result released at fe2019.mahacet.org