MH CET 2019: CAP 3rd round provisional allotment result released at fe2019.mahacet.org

Saturday, August 03, 2019
     
MH CET 2019: The provisional allotment list for MH CET CAP Round III has been released by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MH CET) on the official website -- fe2019.mahacet.org. Those who applied for the allotment process can check the MH CET CAP Round III provisional allotment status by visiting the official website.

New Delhi Published on: August 03, 2019 11:22 IST
MH CET 2019 | The provisional allotment list for MH CET CAP Round III has been released by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MH CET) on the official website -- fe2019.mahacet.org. Those who applied for the allotment process can check the MH CET CAP Round III provisional allotment status by visiting the official website. They can also check it by clicking on the direct link provided below.

Direct link to MH CET 2019 3rd round

How to check MH CET 2019 CAP 3rd round provisional allotment result?

Step 1: Visit the official website -- fe2019.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Click on the link of the allotment list

Step 3: Enter your application Id and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the Submit button

Step 5: Candidate will be able to check the result as it will now display on their screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the same.

