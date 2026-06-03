Schedule for India's historic tour of New Zealand announced, check complete fixtures of all-format visit

New Delhi:

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced its International summer home schedule with an all-format India visit headlining the itinerary that also features trips from Sri Lanka men and Bangladesh women.

In what will be New Zealand's largest international home series (in terms of total number of matches), India will play 12 matches across the three formats. The series will feature two Tests, five ODIs and as many T20Is, with the series running from October to the start of December.

When will the tour begin?

The tour will include a five-match T20I series on October 22 in Christchurch before the second, third, fourth and fifth T20Is scheduled to take place on October 24, 27, 30 and November 1. The ODIs will kick off on November 4 with the next games scheduled to take place on November 4, 7, 10, 13 and 15. The Test matches will be played from November 19-23, followed by the second one from November 27 to December 1.

New Zealand look forward to having Virat Kohli, Bumrah in massive tour

New Zealand are excited about the opportunity to host the Indian teams for such a massive tour. They are equally determined to see the likes of Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah in action on the New Zealand soil. "When it comes to cricket, it simply doesn’t get bigger than India, and we’re determined to deliver New Zealanders a tour like no other," NZC Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, Glenn Critchley, said.

"This will be about more than just the cricket on the field - it will be a celebration of New Zealand’s shared history and culture with India, and our burgeoning rivalry and friendship through cricket. The passion and the following this team has is staggering - not to mention some of the players expected to tour, such as Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah - so we’re bracing for the intensity and fandom that will accompany the tour.

"Experiencing the noise, colour and atmosphere of an Indian cricket international is a bucket-list event, and I’d encourage the kiwi public to take up the opportunity to witness it first-hand," he added.

Here are the complete fixtures:

1st T20I - 22 October, Christchurch

2nd T20I - 24 October, Christchurch

3rd T20I - 27 October, Wellington

4th T20I - 30 October, Auckland

5th T20I - 1 November, Hamilton

1st ODI - 4 November, Auckland

2nd ODI - 7 November, Wellington

3rd ODI - 10 November, Hamilton

4th ODI - 13 November, Mount Maunganui

5th ODI - 15 November, Mount Maunganui

1st Test - 19-23 November, Wellington

2nd Test - 27 November-1 December 2026, Christchurch

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