'Era of hit and run over': Iran strikes US bases in Kuwait; Israel-Hezbollah tensions grow | Top updates

New Delhi:

The conflict involving the United States, Iran and Israel continues to escalate, with fresh military strikes, missile attacks and growing concerns over global oil supplies keeping the region on edge. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for missile attacks targeting American military bases in Kuwait. The strikes were described by Tehran as retaliation for recent US attacks on Iran's Qeshm Island. According to the IRGC, its Aerospace Force launched what it called "precise and concentrated" missile strikes against US military positions. The Iranian military also warned Washington that any further action against Iran would trigger a much stronger response.

"The era of "hit and run" has ended, and the aggressor forces must bear the dire consequences of their ignorance and reckless adventures," The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in its official statement.

However, the United States and Kuwait said the attacks failed to cause any major damage. Kuwait's military stated that its air defence systems intercepted incoming missiles and drones, while US Central Command (CENTCOM) said none of the Iranian missiles reached their intended targets.

The US military also reported that another wave of Iranian drones aimed at American forces in Kuwait was intercepted before reaching its targets. CENTCOM said no US personnel were injured and no military assets were damaged.

US-Israel-Iran top updates

Explosions across Gulf region

Amid the escalating tensions, explosions were reported in Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq and Erbil. Air raid sirens were activated in Bahrain, with authorities asking residents to move to safe shelters as a precaution. Kuwaiti authorities urged people to stay away from any debris that may have fallen after missile interceptions and advised citizens to rely only on official updates.

US defends strikes on Iran

The latest escalation began after the United States carried out airstrikes on Iranian radar and drone facilities. Washington said the operation was conducted in self-defence following Iranian actions against American interests in the region. CENTCOM said it later conducted strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island after what it described as attempted Iranian attacks against neighbouring countries and US forces.

Strait of Hormuz remains major concern

The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important oil shipping routes, remains at the centre of the crisis. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Congress that any sanctions relief being discussed with Iran is linked only to Tehran's nuclear programme and not to reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, the United Nations Trade and Development agency warned that prolonged disruption in the waterway could increase global oil import costs by as much as $20 billion, with poorer countries expected to suffer the biggest impact.

Oil prices climb

Growing uncertainty in the Gulf pushed oil prices higher on Wednesday. Brent crude rose above $97 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed close to $95 per barrel. Traders remain concerned that any further escalation could disrupt global energy supplies.

Nuclear activities slow down

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, said many nuclear-related activities in Iran have now stopped, a development that could influence ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Tanker intercepted near Iran

The US military said it disabled a Botswana-flagged oil tanker after it allegedly attempted to sail towards Iran's Kharg Island, adding another flashpoint to the already tense maritime situation in the Gulf.

Israel-Hezbollah tensions continue

While the US-Iran confrontation dominates headlines, fighting between Israel and Hezbollah has also intensified. Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon reportedly killed four adults and two children in the town of al-Marwaniyeh. In response, a Hezbollah drone attack injured four Israeli soldiers near the border.

For now, military tensions, concerns over oil supplies and uncertainty around Iran's nuclear programme remain the key issues being closely watched by governments and markets around the world.

Also Read: Iran War LIVE: Iran hits Kuwait, Bahrain after fresh US strikes on Qeshm Island in latest test of peace talks