Iran War LIVE: Iran hits Kuwait, Bahrain after fresh US strikes on Qeshm Island in latest test of peace talks

New Delhi:

The United States said on Monday that it carried out airstrikes on Iranian radar and drone facilities after Tehran shot down an American drone over the weekend.

Iran responded by launching missiles at US military personnel in Kuwait, though Washington said its forces intercepted the attacks.

The fragile ceasefire between the two countries has been repeatedly strained by retaliatory strikes, even as officials continue efforts to negotiate an end to the conflict. While talks remain ongoing, it is unclear how close the sides are to reaching an agreement, and any new attack could jeopardise the process.

Meanwhile, Iran has maintained its control over the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting global energy shipments and pushing fuel prices higher worldwide, with significant economic repercussions. On Monday afternoon, a cargo vessel was attacked off the coast of Iraq, according to the British military.