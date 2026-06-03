June 3, 2026
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Iran War LIVE: Iran hits Kuwait, Bahrain after fresh US strikes on Qeshm Island in latest test of peace talks

Edited By: Ashish Verma
Updated:

Hostilities have also intensified between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah despite a nominal ceasefire. Israel has expanded its military presence deeper into Lebanon, while Hezbollah continues to launch drone attacks into Israel.

US Israel Iran War LIVE
US Israel Iran War LIVE Image Source : X/@AmichaiStein1
New Delhi:

The United States said on Monday that it carried out airstrikes on Iranian radar and drone facilities after Tehran shot down an American drone over the weekend.

Iran responded by launching missiles at US military personnel in Kuwait, though Washington said its forces intercepted the attacks.

The fragile ceasefire between the two countries has been repeatedly strained by retaliatory strikes, even as officials continue efforts to negotiate an end to the conflict. While talks remain ongoing, it is unclear how close the sides are to reaching an agreement, and any new attack could jeopardise the process.

Meanwhile, Iran has maintained its control over the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting global energy shipments and pushing fuel prices higher worldwide, with significant economic repercussions. On Monday afternoon, a cargo vessel was attacked off the coast of Iraq, according to the British military.

Live updates :US Israel Iran War Middle East conflict news

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  • 7:49 AM (IST)Jun 03, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Iranian media claims strikes on US bases in Kuwait, CENTCOM says intercepted

    IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency on Tuesday published a video it said showed explosions at US military bases in Kuwait, citing Arab media reports and local residents who claimed multiple impacts had occurred at American facilities.

    Tasnim reported that at least three missiles were believed to have been launched toward US positions in Kuwait. However, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its air defense systems successfully intercepted multiple drones and that no American personnel were injured and no US assets were damaged.

  • 7:29 AM (IST)Jun 03, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    IRGC claims attacks on US military targets; CENTCOM disputes account

    Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it targeted American military installations in the region, including the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, and a vessel near the Strait of Hormuz in response to what it described as US attacks on an Iran-linked oil tanker and strikes on Qeshm Island.

    However, US Central Command (CENTCOM) rejected Iran’s claims, denying that the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain or a US air base in the region had been struck.

  • 7:13 AM (IST)Jun 03, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Why US chose to attack Iran's Qeshm Island?

    The Qeshm Island is the largest in the Persian Gulf. It is located off the southern coast of Iran in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

    Spanning roughly 1,500 square kilometres, this arrow-shaped island is a duty-free trade zone renowned for its otherworldly geological wonders, unique wildlife, and rich maritime heritage. 

  • 6:59 AM (IST)Jun 03, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Iran fires fresh drone barrage on US forces in Kuwait

    An additional wave of Iranian drones launched toward US forces in Kuwait on Wednesday failed to reach its intended targets, according to US Central Command. The military said its air defence systems successfully intercepted and shot down multiple drones, ensuring that no American personnel were injured and no US assets were damaged in the attack.

  • 6:55 AM (IST)Jun 03, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Oil prices rise amid fresh escalation in Middle East

    Oil prices climbed more than 1% in early trading on Wednesday as escalating tensions in the Middle East raised concerns over regional stability and energy supplies.

    According to Reuters, the gains came after Iran launched missiles toward Kuwait and Bahrain and diplomatic efforts between Tehran and Washington showed little sign of progress.

    Brent crude futures rose $1.05, or 1.09%, to $97.05 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained $1.01, or 1.08%, to $94.77 a barrel. Both benchmarks had reached their highest levels in a week during the previous session.

  • 6:53 AM (IST)Jun 03, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    US says Iranian strikes on Bahrain, Kuwait foiled

    US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Wednesday that American forces intercepted multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones before carrying out what it described as self-defense strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island following attempted Iranian attacks across the Middle East on June 2.
    In a statement, CENTCOM said Iran launched several ballistic missiles toward neighbouring countries, but claimed that none reached their intended targets.

    According to the US military, two missiles fired toward Kuwait either fell short or broke apart during flight, while three missiles launched toward Bahrain were intercepted by US and Bahraini air defense systems.

    CENTCOM also said American forces intercepted additional drones launched by Iran as part of its response to the threats across the region.

  • 6:52 AM (IST)Jun 03, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Kuwait says air defenses intercepted missiles and drones

    Kuwait’s air defense systems engaged and neutralized multiple incoming aerial threats on Wednesday amid rising tensions across the Gulf.

    In a statement, the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army said the explosions reported in several parts of the country were caused by air defense operations targeting hostile projectiles.

    “Kuwaiti air defenses are currently confronting hostile missile and drone attacks,” the military said. “Any explosion sounds heard by residents are the result of air defense systems intercepting these threats.”

  • 6:52 AM (IST)Jun 03, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Bahrain issues shelter warning as missile threats emerge

    Air raid sirens sounded across Bahrain early Wednesday, prompting the Interior Ministry to urge residents to remain calm and move to the nearest safe shelter.

    The warning came shortly after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed that three missiles had struck “enemy bases” in Kuwait. Meanwhile, Kuwait’s military said it was actively intercepting incoming missile and drone threats.

  • 6:52 AM (IST)Jun 03, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    US says strikes on Iran were carried out in self-defense

    The US military carried out what it described as “self-defense” strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island, according to US Central Command (CENTCOM).
    CENTCOM said the operation was launched in response to attempted Iranian attacks across the Middle East.

    “Iran launched several ballistic missiles toward regional neighbours; however, all failed to hit their intended targets. Two Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait fell short or broke apart en route, while three missiles launched at Bahrain were intercepted by US and Bahraini air defense systems,” CENTCOM said in a statement posted on X.

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