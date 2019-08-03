SNAP 2019: Examination notification released. Check exam dates, question paper pattern

SNAP Examination 2019

SNAP Examination 2019: The Symbiosis International University released the notification for Symbiosis National Aptitude or SNAP 2019 entrance examination at its official website -- snaptest.org. Candidates can check the notification about exam date, section-wise weightage of question paper and application process by visiting the official website. The SNAP Examination 2019 will be held on December 15.

Candidates can register for the entrance examination of SNAP 2019 from August 16. They must also know that SNAP Online Test 2019 is conducted for the admission to the master’s programme offered at the different institutes of Symbiosis University.

Important dates of SNAP Examination 2019:

Registration begins August 16, 2019

Registration Closes November 23, 2019

Payment Closes November 23, 2019

Admit Card December 2, 2019

SNAP Online Test 2019 December 15, 2019 (Time: 2 pm to 4 pm)

Announcement of Result January 10, 2020

As per the schedule of SNAP Examination 2019, the online forms will be available for the candidates from August 16, 2019, and will close on November 23, 2019. The application fee can be submitted via online as well as offline mode (Demand Draft). Candidates can find the instructions related to the registration and payment on the official website.

SNAP Examination 2019 will be conducted in the online in the 90 designated examination centres. Candidates while filling in the application form are advised to select the examination centres as per their convenience to appear for the test.

The duration of the SNAP Examination 2019 will two hours wherein candidates will be required to attempt four sections. The total marks allotted for the examination is 150. Candidates can check the examination pattern below.

Section Normal Question Marks Per Correct Answer Special Questions Marks Per Correct Answer Total Questions Total Marks General English: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability 30 1.5 0 0 30 45 Analytical and Logical Reasoning 30 1.5 0 0 30 45 Quantitative, Data interpretation &Data Sufficiency 30 1 5 2 35 40 Current Affairs 20 1 0 0 20 20 Total 110 5 115 150

The result of the entrance tests will be released on the official website on January 10, 2020. The further admission process will be notified later.